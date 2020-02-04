Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Shares of MTSI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $226,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

