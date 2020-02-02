Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE:PNR opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2,874.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

