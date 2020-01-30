Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBCF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

