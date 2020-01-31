Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 490,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

