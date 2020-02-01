Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

