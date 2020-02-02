Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

NYSE:ASH opened at $73.98 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)