Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $3,588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

