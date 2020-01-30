Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Raised by Analyst

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWB. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

BWB stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 59,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

