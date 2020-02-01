Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $76.52 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?