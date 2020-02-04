Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Reduced by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $90.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?