Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

