Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Decreased by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

NYSE:FCX opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

