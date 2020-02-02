Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Metro, Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Metro in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.86.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$53.95 on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$47.18 and a 1 year high of C$59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.18.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

