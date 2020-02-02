Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Decreased by KeyCorp

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.51. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

