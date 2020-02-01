Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin