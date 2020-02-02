Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Decreased by Analyst

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

