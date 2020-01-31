Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

SLG opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,277,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?