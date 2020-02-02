Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

