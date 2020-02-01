Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

