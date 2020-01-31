Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

