Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

