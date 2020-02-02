Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

