Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Decreased by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the game software company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

EA opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,719 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $22,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

