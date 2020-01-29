Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

