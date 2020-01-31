Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By B. Riley

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in HomeStreet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

