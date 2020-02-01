Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in 3M by 56.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 13,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?