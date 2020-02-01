Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPI. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

NYSE:LPI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 920,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 114,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,367 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

