Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

