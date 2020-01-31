Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -327.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,692,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

