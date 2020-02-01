Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

