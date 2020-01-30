Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

EL opened at $197.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

