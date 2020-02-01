Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Reduced by First Analysis

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Investment analysts at First Analysis cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. First Analysis also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in K12 in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 507.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in K12 in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in K12 by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

