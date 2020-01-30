Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Lowered by Analyst

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $470.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 125,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

