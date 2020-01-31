Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Raised by Analyst

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for MEDNAX in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MD. Citigroup lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE MD opened at $24.65 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,566,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments