Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd Lowered by Cormark (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$8.61.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index