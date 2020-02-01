Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Float