Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

MUR opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

