Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OAS. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

