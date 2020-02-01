Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 861.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

