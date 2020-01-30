Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

