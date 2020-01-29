Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PTC Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PTC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

PTC opened at $84.20 on Monday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?