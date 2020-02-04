Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Raised by Analyst

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

ResMed stock opened at $163.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. ResMed has a one year low of $92.91 and a one year high of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $396,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,213.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,936 shares of company stock worth $7,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 64,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

