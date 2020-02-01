Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts