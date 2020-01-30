Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Raised by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

