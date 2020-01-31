Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MXIM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

MXIM stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,806,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

