Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

