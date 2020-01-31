Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Basic Energy Services Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:KEGX)

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Basic Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

KEGX stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

