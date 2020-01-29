Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Red Rock Resorts Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,439.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 291.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

