Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

In related news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,894 shares of company stock worth $61,134. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained