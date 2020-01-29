Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

